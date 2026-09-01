₹1 trillion market-cap stock club swells 27% to 119 in FY27

The number of stocks with a market capitalisation (market-cap) of over ₹1 trillion has risen 27 per cent to 119 as of August 31, from 94 on March 30, 2026, data shows. The increase comes amid a rally in large- and mid-cap stocks in the first five months of FY27.

This number is higher when compared to 111 stocks that commanded a market-cap over ₹1 trillion at the beginning of the calendar year 2026. As of December 1, 2025, when the BSE Sensex hit a record of 86,159.02 levels, the number of stocks with a market-cap of more than ₹1 trillion stood at 97.

ALSO READ: Nifty August range second-narrowest in 3 years; here's what history shows In the last five months, the Sensex and Nifty 50 gained 7 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indexes on the NSE moved up 22 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively. Three newly listed companies—Vedanta Aluminium Metal, SBI Funds Management and Manipal Health Enterprises—have entered the ₹1 trillion market-cap list since March 2026. Investors, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, have been selective in the last few months, favoring stocks of companies with better revenue visibility and attractive valuation. Some, he said, were news-driven, too.

“Investors mostly piled onto select stocks at the top of the midcap universe where there is revenue visibility and good fundamentals. As foreign investors exited the large-caps, domestic investors have kept the faith in Indian equities,” he said. Stock-wise Among stocks, Zydus Life Sciences, Laurus Labs and Cipla from the pharmaceutical sector; Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Hitachi Energy India and GE Vernova T&D India from the power sector; and Aditya Birla Capital, HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) and Bajaj Holdings & Investments from the financials space– have seen their market cap cross ₹1 trillion mark between April - August 2026, data shows.

ALSO READ: Weak monsoon threatens India's key crops, raises risk of food price rise Among the new additions, Laurus Labs saw its market-cap rise 92 per cent to ₹1.03 trillion from ₹53,546 crore as of March 30, 2026. Oracle Financial Services, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Lodha Developers, Bosch, BHEL and Vodafone Idea are the other prominent stocks where the market-cap surged between 70 per cent and 83 per cent in the last four months of FY27. Adani Enterprises, Adani Group’s flagship company, saw its market cap soar 74 per cent to ₹3.95 trillion from ₹2.27 trillion on March 30, 2026. Other Adani Group stocks—Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy and Adani Power—rallied between 32 per cent and 59 per cent.

Solar Industries, Divi’s Laboratories, Samvardhana Motherson International, Eternal and Hindustan Aeronautics saw their respective market-cap jump in the range of 38 per cent to 68 per cent. PSUs take a backseat However, the public sector undertaking (PSU) companies, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Coal India, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation have seen their respective market-cap erode between 10 per cent and 19 per cent from their respective levels on March 30, 2026 till August 31. ITC, Reliance Industries, Wipro, Infosys, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Power Company, too, saw their respective market-cap decline during this period.