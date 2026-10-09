10% health insurance co-pay could push patients' bill burden to 15-19%

General insurance companies are pushing for a mandatory 10 per cent co-payment on retail policies, a move that could lower premiums but leave policyholders paying 15–19 per cent of hospital bills out of pocket once non-payable expenses are factored in. The proposal is targeted for implementation from January 1, 2027.

What is being proposed?

General insurers, under the aegis of the General Insurance Council (GIC), propose a ₹5 lakh cap on co-payments per claim and a clause preventing policyholders from opting out of the requirement through add-on riders or top-up policies.

Insurers argue that a mandatory cost-share would curb “moral hazard” by making patients and hospitals more price-sensitive. This, they say, would discourage inflated room tariffs, unnecessary diagnostic tests and prolonged stays.