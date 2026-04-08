Stock market rally today: Stock market indices Sensex and Nifty witnessed a gap-up opening on Wednesday as markets reacted to President Donald Trump's two-week suspension of strikes against Iran. According to reports, Iran agreed to allow safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz during the ceasefire, triggering sweeping market moves across oil, equities, and currencies.

Today's gains added more than ₹12 trillion to the total market capitalisation of all companies listed on BSE. As per exchange data, the all-India market capitalisation stood at ₹441.18 trillion, up from the previous day's total m-cap of ₹428.77 trillion.

Separately, Israel has also agreed to the ceasefire, The New York Times reported, citing White House officials.

"The 2-week ceasefire between the US and Iran has dramatically altered the near-term market scenario. The crash in Brent crude following the ceasefire will again turn the market bullish. This ceasefire, particularly the agreed reopening of Hormuz Strait, will embolden the bulls to charge again, aided by the fair market valuations," VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said.

Asian stocks rally: Asian markets staged a powerful relief rally after a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. South Korea’s KOSPI surged over 5 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up more than 4 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed nearly 3 per cent. The regional MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up around 2.5 per cent.

Overnight, US stocks ended mixed, with Dow Jones closing with a small cut of 85.42 points at 46,584.46. The S&P 500 and ad Nasdaq Composite settled higher by 0.08 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively.