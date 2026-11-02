Welspun Living share price today: shares were buzzing in trade on Monday after the company reported a multifold rise in net profit for the September quarter of FY2027 (Q2FY27). Welspun Living shares were buzzing in trade on Monday after the company reported a multifold rise in net profit for the September quarter of FY2027 (Q2FY27).

The stock extended its gains for the second consecutive session, opening 1 per cent higher at ₹223 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It subsequently rallied to an intraday high of ₹243, up nearly 11 per cent.

As of 11 AM, Welspun Living shares were trading 5.7 per cent higher at ₹231.55, firmly in the green.

The stock featured among the most actively traded equities on the NSE. More than 22 million shares, worth ₹520.25 crore, had changed hands on the exchange at the last count, according to NSE data.

Welspun Living shares have outperformed the broader market in 2026 so far, spurting 75 per cent, while the Nifty has declined 10.7 per cent. Welspun Living Q2FY27 results According to an exchange filing, Welspun Living reported a 13-fold Y-o-Y increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹169 crore in the second quarter of FY2027 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's PAT margin expanded by 536 bps to 5.9 per cent in the quarter under review, compared with 0.5 per cent in Q2FY26. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 800 pts, Nifty tops 23,300; RIL shares post best session since 2020 Revenue from operations grew 16.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,870 crore in the September quarter, compared with ₹2,456 crore in the year-ago period.

Ebitda more than doubled to ₹370 crore in Q2FY27. Ebitda margin improved by 604 bps to 12.9 per cent from 6.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. The company said that home textile exports grew 18.3 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by improving demand. US pillow business grew 2.4x Y-o-Y in Q2 with both manufacturing facilities operational and remains on track to double revenues in FY27. The domestic business delivered strong growth 28.2 per cent Y-o-Y, with brand 'Welspun' growing 37 per cent. Flooring revenue grew 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebitda margin improved to 10.8 per cent. Welspun Living also said that it achieved a net-cash position, compared with net debt of ₹775 crore in March 2026. Welspun Living share price target

Following the Q2 results, Jefferies in a note said that Welspun Living posted a strong set of numbers in the September quarter. Vapi floods capped revenue growth, but the impact should reverse in the coming quarters/ It said that stable US tariffs, the India-UK FTA, and scale-up in Flooring & Pillows should support double-digit revenue growth. Scale benefits should outweigh cotton inflation, supporting mid-teens margins over the medium term. The management expects mid-to-high single digit growth in the US, supported by resilient consumption and replenishment-led demand. Revenues from UK/EU and New Zealand are expected to grow at around 20 per cent, supported by FTAs, sourcing diversification and new customer wins.