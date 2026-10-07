14,677% returns in 5 years! Cupid share price zooms 228% YTD, hits new high

Cupid share price movement

Cupid's share price continued its upward movement, hitting a new high at ₹344.90, surging 6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Wednesday’s intra-day deals in an otherwise subdued market.

Thus far in the calendar year 2026 (YTD), Cupid's market price surged 228 per cent, compared to a 7 per cent decline in the Nifty 500 index. In the past year, it zoomed 701 per cent, against a 4.6 per cent fall in the broader index. Further, in the past five years, Cupid's stock price skyrocketed 14,677 per cent, as compared to a 45 per cent rise in the Nifty 500 index, the exchange data shows.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE At 12:17 PM, Cupid quoted 6 per cent higher at ₹344.45, against a 0.50 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The counter saw hectic trading activity with a combined 35.34 million shares representing 2.62 per cent of Cupid's total equity changing hands on the NSE and BSE. What’s driving Cupid share price? Cupid, Bharat’s rapidly growing personal care company with a strong global healthcare franchise, continues to witness strong business momentum in the financial year 2027 (FY27), with September 2026 quarter (Q2FY27) total revenue expected to cross ₹200 crore, the company said in an exchange filing on September 30, 2026.

Driven by sustained momentum across its key business verticals and improved visibility across domestic and international markets, management revised its FY27 revenue guidance to ₹800 crore plus and net profit guidance to ₹250 crore plus. Cupid said, the FY27 outlook has been revised upward, as the strong Q2FY27 business momentum was expected to continue and grow through Q3 & Q4 FY27, improved visibility across institutional and private markets, continued expansion of the domestic fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business, progress towards imminent operationalization of the Palava facility, and sustained growth across the company’s healthcare, and personal care portfolio. Cupid guided revenue in the range of ₹725 crore to ₹750 crore and net profit between ₹210 crore and ₹225 crore, supported by a strong order book, sustained momentum across its international B2B healthcare business and continued expansion of its consumer healthcare & FMCG portfolio.

Cupid is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants, IVD kits and a growing portfolio of Consumer Healthcare & FMCG products. Cupid's Consumer Healthcare & FMCG portfolio includes fragrance products (Eau De Parfums, Deodorants and Pocket Perfumes), personal care products (Hair Removal Sprays, Face Wash, Hair & Body Oils, Toilet Sanitizers), in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits, personal lubricants and other consumer healthcare offerings. Cupid – Outlook The global condom market continues to grow steadily, driven by rising awareness of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections, family-planning programmes and expanding retail and e-commerce access. The global condom market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.7 per cent between FY23-30. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market, accounting for roughly half of global revenue, and latex remains the dominant material. As one of the few fully integrated manufacturers supplying both public-health programmes and private brands, Cupid said in its FY26 annual report that the company is well placed to participate in this growth across geographies and channels.