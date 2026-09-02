24,100 key hurdle for Nifty; Chandan Taparia bets on Eternal, Bajaj Auto

Disclaimer: This article is written by Chandan Taparia, head derivatives & technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.

On the options front, Maximum Call OI is at 24,200, then 24,100 strike, while Maximum Put OI is at 24,000, then 23,500 strike. Call writing is seen at 24,100 then 24,200 strike, while Put writing is seen at 24,000 then 23,500 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 23,600 and 24,500 zones, while an immediate range is between 23800 and 24300 levels.