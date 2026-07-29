24,200 key for Nifty, says HDFC Securities; recommends 2 stocks to buy

Disclaimer: This article is written by Vinay Rajani, CMT, senior technical analyst, HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Nifty View
Nifty faced resistance near its 20-DEMA, currently placed at 24,027, and turned south in the last session. The broader trend remains choppy, with Nifty trading below its 20-day and 100-day EMAs and placed above 50 DEMA. For bullish momentum to strengthen further, Nifty needs a decisive close above 24,200. On the downside, 23,800 is likely to act as immediate support, followed by 23,600.
NLC India's stock price has recently bounced from 200 DEMA support. Price rise was accompanied by a jump in volumes on hourly charts. Bullish RSI Setup on the daily chart. Higher top and higher bottom on hourly charts.
Dabur share price has found support on an upward-sloping trend line on the daily chart. Stock price got oversold on the short-term chart. Bullish RSI setup on the hourly chart. Higher top and higher bottom on the hourly chart.