Amit Tandon, founder and managing director of Institutional Investor Advisory Services India, questioned the strategic rationale for Tata Steel. “If Tata Steel intends to become an integrated steel manufacturer, why would it choose to depend on a contract manufacturer for a significant portion of its colour-coated products? And it achieves this dependency after adding around ₹32,000 crore to its consolidated debt,” he said.

Tandon also questioned the transaction’s approval mechanism, saying minority shareholders of neither company would get an opportunity to vote on the deal. “My reading of the provisions of the Companies Act suggests that institutional shareholders will not get the opportunity to express their opinion on this transaction, which is not a good thing,” he said.