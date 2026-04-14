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360 One bags ₹2k cr for PIPE strategy; Wealth Company MF enters SIF space

360 One Asset raises ₹2,000 crore for PIPE bets, while Wealth Company MF enters the SIF space with long-short strategies targeting flexible equity returns

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BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 11:16 PM IST
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360 One Asset has secured ₹2,000 crore in commitments for its private investment in public equity (PIPE) strategy. The strategy aims to identify high-potential listed and late-stage opportunities, combining private market discipline with public market liquidity, the asset manager said. It will invest through block deals and anchor placements, while maintaining an un-indexed, engagement-driven portfolio approach.
 
Wealth Company MF enters SIF space
 
The Wealth Company Mutual Fund (MF) has entered the Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) space with the launch of two strategies — WSIF Equity Long-Short Fund and WSIF Equity Ex-Top 100 Long-Short Fund. It is the first relatively new MF player to launch offerings in the SIF category.
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Topics :private investment equity fundMarket news

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 11:16 PM IST

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