360One WAM shares fall 4% post Q4 results; brokerages see up to 19% upside

Notably, the stock opened higher at ₹1,125 per share, compared to its previous close of ₹1,104, but failed to hold on to its gains.

The acquisition of B&K Securities and the UBS collaboration enhance the company’s international footprint, broaden client access, and strengthen its transactional platform.

Operating leverage and cost synergies from integrations are anticipated to improve the company’s profitability as new businesses scale up.

READ | Adani Power rallies 5%, hits new high in weak market; mcap hits ₹4 trillion “We have slightly cut our earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 1 per cent for FY27 and 3 per cent for FY28, considering an increase in costs owing to RM hiring as well as IB team build-up,” it said.

JM Financial Institutional Securities | Buy | Target maintained at ₹1,320 | Upside: 19 per cent

360One’s AMC business witnessed healthy activity in Q4FY26, with quarterly gross inflows of ~₹5,200 crore, partly offset by fund maturities and distributions, resulting in lower net flows sequentially. Full-year AMC net inflows stood at ₹9,300 crore.