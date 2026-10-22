Amid ₹48,000 crore FPI retreat, technology stocks are lone bright spot

Financial services recorded the largest outflow at ₹8,634 crore, though this represented less than 0.5 per cent of FPIs’ ₹20 trillion stake in the sector. More telling were the exits from fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, and healthcare, where selling accelerated sharply. FPI equity holdings slipped just 0.3 per cent to ₹65.94 trillion, aided by an 11 per cent jump in the value of their IT holdings. In dollar terms, the portfolio actually grew, supported by a firmer rupee. IT attracted the highest inflows in the first half of October, at ₹2,599 crore.