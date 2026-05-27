5 Adani stocks log 52-week highs; Adani Power overtakes Infosys market cap

Adani group companies shares today

Shares of Adani Group companies extended their upward movement, rallying up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.17 per cent at 75,881 at 09:57 AM.

Five group stocks – Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Green Energy – hit their respective 52-week highs on the BSE in intra-day deals.

Adani Total Gas surged 7 per cent to ₹765.80 on the BSE. In the past one week, the stock price of the India’s leading energy transition company has zoomed 25 per cent.

Shares of Adani Power hit a new high of ₹250.35, gaining 2 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. In the past three trading days, the stock soared 14 per cent. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, Adani Power’s market price zoomed 67 per cent. In comparison, the stock price of Infosys has slipped 29 per cent and the BSE Sensex was down nearly 11 per cent. Meanwhile, Adani Power’s performance in the fourth quarter (January to March 2026) was particularly strong with an EBITDA of ₹6,498 crore, marking a significant 27 per cent increase year-over-year.

The financial year 2025-26 (FY26) was marked by weather-induced demand volatility, lower peak temperatures and increased renewable generation. As a result, merchant prices remain subdued for most of the year. However, core demand drivers linked to economic growth remain intact and demand recovery is already visible as the company move into the financial year 2026-27 (FY27), said the company. Adani Power believes that FY27 will see a strong growth in overall power demand as well as peak demand. The company expects higher Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) offtake and stronger bilateral demand in 2027. The management in the Q4 earnings conference call said the company has started to see a good revival in power demand from March as warmer weather has arrived. Peak demand has recently reached 256 gigawatts, and it is expected to rise further in the current year.

What’s driving Adani Group stocks? Global brokerage Bernstein said the worst may be over for Adani group, as concerns around leverage, share pledges and access to overseas funding have eased significantly after the resolution of recent US-related legal overhangs, the Business Standard reported. In a report titled “India Infra: Adani group — The ‘Hard-Bank’...”, Bernstein said the port-to-media conglomerate’s execution capabilities and dominance in infrastructure businesses continue to remain its core strengths despite multiple crises over the past few years, added report. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund recently acquired nearly half a percent equity stake worth ₹1,435 crore in Adani Enterprises through open market transactions on May 14.

GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, which held 1.59 percent equity stake as of March 2026, sold 5.89 million shares representing 0.45 percent stake in Adani Enterprises to SBI Mutual Fund for ₹1,435.15 crore. The selling price was ₹2,435.6 per share as per the NSE block deals data. On May 18, 2026, Adani Enterprises entered into an agreement with the United States Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) by paying $275 million to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of OFAC sanctions on Iran. The US Securities and Exchange Commission separately settled a civil lawsuit against Adani over an alleged scheme to bribe Indian government officials, court records showed last week, although the move is subject to court approval, the Reuters reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT