On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading firmly in the green, barring the metals. IT, auto, and banks remained the key outperformers. Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, and Jio Financial Services were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack, up in the range of 3 to 4 per cent.

The broader markets showed relatively strong participation, with both the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 rising 1.7 per cent each. India VIX, the fear gauge index, cooled off 4 per cent to 19, indicating easing volatility after the recent spike and suggesting improving near-term risk sentiment.

According to Dhanashree Jadhav, technology analyst at Choice Institutional Equities, investors are stepping into IT counters at lower levels and that the bounce is largely valuation-driven. "Overall, the recovery was expected, as valuations provided strong comfort for investors, making further downside limited," she said, adding that Q4 results are expected to be in line with previous quarters, with potential margin expansion.

1. IT stocks lead gains: The Nifty IT index today snapped its six-day losing streak to emerge as the top performer. The index was up more than 4 per cent, with all 10 constituents moving northward. Coforge and Persistent Systems were the top movers, up 6 per cent, followed by Mphasis, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys.

"Despite the uncertainty regarding the war, markets have staged a bounce back. One factor that enabled this bounce back is crude remaining around the USD 102 level and fears of spiking above USD 120 not materialising," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

2. Crude prices stay firm: Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.46 per cent to USD 101.9 per barrel. Notably, crude exports from Iraq's Kirkuk fields ​to Turkey's Ceyhan port have resumed via pipeline. The export was resumed after Baghdad and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) agreed ‌to restart flows.

3. Support from global markets: Strong performances in the Asian markets have provided a boost to Indian markets. In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi jumped nearly 4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed over 2 per cent, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted marginally lower.