7 Tata Group, 120 other BSE 500 stocks plunged to new 52-week lows

One in ecery four stocks from the BSE 500 index hit a new 52-week low in Monday's intra-day trade as the benchmark indices continue to extend the losses. As many as 127 stocks from the BSE 500 hit 52-week lows on the BSE today.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Coforge, Cyient and Wipro from the information technology (IT); DLF, Lodha Developers, Oberoi Realty and Brigade Enterprises from realty; HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, SBI Cards and Payment Services and Uco Bank from the financials; and IRCON, IRCTC, IRFC, Railtel, Rites, RVNL and Titagarh Wagons from the railway-related sector have hit their respective 52-week lows.

Meanwhile, Indian Hotels Company, ITC Hotels, Lemon Tree Hotels, MGL, Gail, Jubilant FoodWorks, Bikaji, Devyani International, Berger Paints, Bata India, Page Industries, Emami, and Patanjali Foods from the consumer discretionary sector also hit 52-week lows. Meanwhile, besides TCS, total 7 stock from Tata Group - Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications, Tata Elxsi, Tata Technologies, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Trent hit a 52-week lows in intra-day trade today. ALSO READ: Market crash: Multi, flexi cap funds best for SIPs amid West Asia crisis Indian equity markets traded lower on Monday, as volatile oil prices and concerns about the impact of the Iran conflict on global supply weighed on investor sentiment. Thus far in the month of March 2026, the BSE Sensex has shed 9 per cent as broad-based selling pressure dragged markets down amid rising geopolitical tensions and higher crude oil prices.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities see the recent correction in the market and stock prices due to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel-US and resultant dislocations in stock prices as an opportunity to (1) add ‘better’ stocks, (2) remove ‘narrative’ stocks and (3) reduce positions in expensive cement and consumer stocks. A churn in portfolios may be the best option, given the circumstances. The brokerage firm see the sharp correction in stock prices and dislocation in parts of the market as an opportunity for investors to review their portfolios and make appropriate changes. The haphazard correction in stock prices across caps, sectors and companies would imply a permanent decline in companies’ earnings, which is clearly invalid.

ALSO READ: Vedanta plans to raise up to ₹2,575 cr via NCDs to diversify funding Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities recommend reducing positions in cement, consumer staples and ‘narrative’ stocks, which trade at high or inexplicable valuations and adding to financials and other sectors, which have fallen sharply on unjustified concerns. Meanwhile, with the uncertainty surrounding the war continuing, markets are in unchartered territory. The sustained heavy selling by FIIs and the weakness in rupee are contributing to the market weakness. In the near-term FIIs are likely to continue selling in the market, particularly when there is a mild rally in the market. This will add to the weakness in the market, even in fundamentally sound sectors and stocks, said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.