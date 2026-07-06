Aastha Spintex lists at 4% discount; should you ride out the volatility?

Aastha Spintex Share Price: Aastha Spintex shares made a weak debut on Dalal Street on Monday, July 6, 2026, listing at a discount despite the company raising ₹170 crore through its Aastha Spintex shares made a weak debut on Dalal Street on Monday, July 6, 2026, listing at a discount despite the company raising ₹170 crore through its initial public offering (IPO).

The cotton yarn and cotton bales manufacturer and trader debuted at ₹130 per share on both the BSE and NSE, down ₹6 or 4.41 per cent from its issue price of ₹136 per share. Investors allotted shares in the IPO incurred a notional loss of ₹660 per lot of 110 shares at the time of listing.

Aastha Spintex IPO listing also fell short of grey market expectations. Ahead of its market debut, Aastha Spintex's unlisted shares were trading at ₹136, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹4.75 per share, or 3.49 per cent over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

What should investors do? The weak listing, Ravi Singh, chief research officer at MasterTrust, said, can largely be attributed to profit booking and prevailing market volatility, which weighed on investor confidence. However, the company operates in the cotton yarn and textile segment with plans to strengthen its business through capacity expansion and the acquisition of Falcon Yarns. Singh advised that investors should avoid judging the company's long-term prospects solely based on its listing performance. "Going forward, successful execution of its expansion plans, improvement in margins, and sustained demand from the textile industry will be key factors to watch," said Singh.

Long-term investors, he said, may monitor quarterly earnings and business performance before taking fresh exposure, while near-term volatility is likely to persist. Shivani Nyati, head of wealth at Swastika Investmart, on the other hand, suggested that investors may consider holding the stock with a stop loss at ₹120. The muted listing, Nyati said, does not overshadow the company’s strong financial turnaround, highlighting that revenue has grown from ₹239 crore in FY23 to ₹351 crore in FY25, while net profit surged from ₹1 crore to ₹23 crore, reflecting significant operational improvement. "The acquisition of Falcon Yarns is expected to strengthen production capacity and support future growth. Although risks such as cotton price volatility persist, improving margins and a reasonable valuation provide confidence in the company's medium to long-term prospects," said Nyati.

Aastha Spintex IPO details Aastha Spintex's ₹170 crore IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 12.5 million equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The IPO was offered in a price band of ₹125-136 per share, with a lot size of 110 shares. The issue remained open for subscription from June 29 to July 1, 2026. The public issue received a strong response from investors, with an overall subscription of 4.64 times. Demand was led by the non-institutional investor (NII) segment, which was subscribed 7.62 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 3.30 times, while the retail investor category was booked 2.33 times. The basis of allotment was finalised on Thursday, July 2, 2026, with the issue price fixed at ₹136 per share.