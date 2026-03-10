ABB India gains 4% on ₹620 cr investment plan; stock up 19% so far in CY26

ABB India share price today

Share price of ABB India were up 4 per cent at ₹6,214.30 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after the company said it will invest $75 million (~₹620 crore) in 2026 to expand manufacturing and research and development (R&D) capabilities across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nashik, and Vadodara.

The stock price of the heavy electrical equipment company had hit a 52-week high of ₹6,299.80 on June 10, 2025. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, it has outperformed the market by soaring 19 per cent, as against 8.4 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. ABB India on Monday, March 9, 2026 said that it will invest a further ~$75 million in India during 2026 to significantly expand its manufacturing footprint and R&D capabilities. The investment will support electrification, automation, renewable energy, metro rail, and data-centre infrastructure segments, while creating 300+ skilled jobs. ABB will also set up advanced R&D and testing labs and scale production of drives, motors, circuit breakers, UPS systems, and rail mobility solutions.

ABB India's management said they are seeing strong demand driven by the country's energy transition, grid modernization, data center development, and the rapid expansion of the metro and high-speed rail segments. The company's expanded facilities will ensure it will meet this demand while enhancing capabilities to serve other markets in the region. A major focus of the investment is the scaling of ABB's converter manufacturing facility, which will play a central role in supporting India's fast-growing sustainable mobility sector. Over the next three to five years, ABB plans to significantly expand its portfolio serving high-speed rail and metro transportation, reinforcing its capabilities across propulsion systems, converters, traction motors and related services.

Brokerages view on ABB India The investment strengthens ABB India’s localization strategy (“local-for-local”), with ~85 per cent of products already manufactured in India, and positions the company to benefit from strong capex in power infrastructure, renewable energy, data centres, and metro/high-speed rail projects. Capacity expansion and new R&D labs should enhance technological capabilities, support export opportunities, and improve long-term growth visibility as India accelerates energy transition and infrastructure development, ICICI Securities said in a note. Analysts at the brokerage firm said they like ABB for its diverse presence across key sectors of core industries and product range it has to capitalise the tailwinds in the capex growth of the economy. With strong balance sheet and ROCE generation ICICI Securities rates the stock as Hold and assigned a fair value of ₹6,800 per share (65x CY27E EPS).

In the December 2025 quarter (Q4CY25), ABB's order inflows came in at ₹4,096 crore (+52 per cent YoY, +27 per cent QoQ), in line with expectations post ABB' parent comments of 49 per cent YoY growth in Indian orders (USD terms). The management attributed the strong performance to healthy traction in base orders and large orders across data centres, automotive, infrastructure, railways, and metals segments. While there is no official comment yet whether large traction convertor motor orders secured in January 2026 from Indian Railways are included or not we believe these are not included and are likely to be booked in Q1CY26, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.