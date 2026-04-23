ABSL AMC Q4 profit down 18%; Invesco MF launches first equity index funds

Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 18 per cent cent year-on-year decline in net profit in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025-26 (FY26). The AMC recorded a net profit of ₹187 crore for the March quarter. The net profit for FY26 was up 5 per cent at ₹975 crore. The decline in Q4 profit was largely a result of ₹33 crore loss in other income compared to gains of ₹84 crore in the same period of FY25. The company has proposed a dividend of ₹25.5 per share.

Invesco MF launches first equity index funds

Invesco Mutual Fund (MF) on Thursday announced the launch of Invesco India BSE Sensex Index Fund and Invesco India Nifty Bank Index Fund. These are the first equity index funds from the fund house which so far had only limited passive portfolio, largely comprising ETFs and fund of funds. “The index funds are designed to offer investors transparent, cost-efficient access to India’s long-term growth opportunities through passive investing,” it said.