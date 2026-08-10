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Home / Markets / News / ABSL MF launches 2 SIFs; Dhoot Transmission IPO booked 63% on Day 1

ABSL MF launches 2 SIFs; Dhoot Transmission IPO booked 63% on Day 1

Apex Equity Long Short Fund seeks to offer diversified exposure across the equity market with the flexibility to dynamically adjust net equity exposure

share market, stock market
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:31 PM IST
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Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday announced the launch of two specialised investment funds (SIFs) — Apex Equity Long Short Fund and Apex Equity Ex-Top 100 Long Short Fund. Apex Equity Long Short Fund seeks to offer diversified exposure across the equity market with the flexibility to dynamically adjust net equity exposure in response to changing market conditions, while Apex Equity Ex-Top 100 Long Short Fund is built on the investment premise that the next generation of market leaders is emerging beyond India’s top 100 companies by market capitalisation, the fund house said. “Together, they offer investors differentiated portfolio construction approaches that seek to adapt across market cycles while remaining focused on long-term capital appreciation,” Harish Krishnan, CIO-Equity, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC.
  Dhoot Transmission IPO booked 63% on Day 1
  The initial public offering (IPO) of auto components maker Dhoot Transmission was subscribed 63 per cent on the first day of bidding on Monday. The mainboard IPO received bids for 1,56,51,645 shares against 2,49,56,363 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The category for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.09 times. The retail quota was booked 74 per cent, while the qualified institutional buyers  segment was subscribed 6 per cent.
  LEAP India’s public offer subscribed 49% on Day 2 
  Supply chain asset pooling firm LEAP India’s initial public offer received 49 per cent subscription on the second day of bidding on Monday. The IPO received bids for 5,62,11,154 shares against 11,49,91,735 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
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Topics :Aditya BirlaSME IPOstock market trading

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 10:30 PM IST

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