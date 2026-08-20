ACME Solar, Balrampur, Netweb, NAM India hit record highs; rally up to 8%

Netweb Technologies India (Netweb), Balrampur Chini Mills, ACME Solar Industries (ACME), Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), Sona BLW Precision Forgings, R R Kabel, Welspun Corp, Lenskart Solutions and Leela Palaces Hotels from the BSE 500 index hit their respective all-time highs on Thursday after a sharp rally in the counters.

These stocks surged by up to 8 per cent on the BSE in today's intra-day deal. In comparison, the BSE Sensex and BSE 500 index were up 0.67 per cent each at 11:12 AM.

Among the individual stocks, Balrampur Chini Mills soared 8 per cent to its record high of ₹704 on the back of over four-fold jump in the average trading volumes on a healthy business outlook. The market price of the stock hit a new high after a gap of nearly two years. It surpassed its previous high of ₹692.85 touched in October 2024.

Balrampur Chini Mills, the second-most valued sugar company after EID Parry, in its June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) earnings conference call said that the season 2025-26 has turned out to be tighter than anticipated, with lower-than-expected production, healthy domestic consumption and diversion towards ethanol resulting in a drawdown in inventory. This tighter demand-supply balance has led to firming up of domestic sugar prices, providing relief to millers and helping offset higher sugarcane costs and other costs & margin pressures in terms of distillery, especially, the company said. The share price of ACME hit a new high of ₹406.35, after rallying 7 per cent in intra-day deals. The market price of the power generation company has more than doubled or zoomed 108 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹195.65 touched on January 27, 2026.

ACME is a fast-growing renewable energy independent power producer, which is fully vertically integrated in terms of engineering, procurement and construction, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M). The company has a diversified portfolio of 8,070 MW spanning solar, wind, storage, FDRE and hybrid solutions and an operational contracted capacity of 2,990 MW and ~3.62 GWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity and under-construction contracted capacity of 5,080 MW. The under-construction PPA-signed portfolio stands at 3,880 MW. In the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), ACME delivered the highest ever revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) in its history. Total revenue grew 63 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹954 crore, while Ebitda increased by 56 per cent to ₹831 crore. This strong performance was driven by higher capacity utilisation factor (CUF), revenue contribution from the company’s BESS operations and renewable capacity additions. Total EBITDA margin was around 87 per cent, ACME said.

The market price of Netweb surged 7 per cent to ₹5,439 in intra-day trade, extending its Wednesday’s 5 per cent up move. In the past one month, the stock rallied 30 per cent, while thus far in the calendar year 2026, it has zoomed 75 per cent. Netweb is one of India's leading Indian-origin-owned and controlled High-end Computing Solutions (HCS) providers, with fully integrated design, manufacturing and deployment capabilities. Netweb’s HCS offering comprises HPC, private cloud and HCI, AI systems, high-performance storage (HPS) and data centre servers. Netweb’s order book is robust across HPC, Private Cloud and HCI. The conversion ratio of the ₹10,400 crore pipeline is expected to be at 60 per cent. The company maintains robust inventory to navigate any supply chain constraints. The record order pipeline, with a robust conversion outlook, puts the company in a good position to double its revenue base in FY27, comfortably, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the Q1 result update. However, currently, the stock is quoting above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹5,360 per share.

Meanwhile, Netweb on Monday, August 17, 2026, said it has launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise up to ₹1,200 crore, with a floor price of ₹4,885.90 per share. Further, the share price of NAM India also hit a new high of ₹1,266.30, soaring 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deal. In the past two trading days, the stock of AMC has surged 8 per cent, and it has zoomed 59 per cent from its March 2026 low of ₹796. NAM India remains well positioned within the domestic asset management industry, supported by its strong retail presence, industry-leading investor base, growing market share and diversified product portfolio across mutual funds, ETFs, alternatives and offshore offerings. The company delivered healthy growth in AUM, revenue and profitability during the June quarter, while maintaining stable yields despite a competitive operating environment, according to analysts at Geojit Investments.