Active equity NFO collection at a 6-year low in the first half of CY26

NFOs have been a key source of active equity inflows for fund houses in the post-Covid period. The NFO collections contributed over 20 per cent of the net equity inflows in each calendar year from 2021 to 2024. The NFO share was over one fourth in most months during the equity bull market period in May-September 2024, the period marked by a record number of fund launches in the sectoral and thematic space. In 2024, the industry launched 52 thematic and sectoral funds, which together collected nearly ₹80,000 crore.