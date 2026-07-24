Acutaas Chemicals Q1 results: Acutaas Chemicals shares cracked 7 per cent in intraday trade on Friday following the announcement of its June quarter results (Q1FY27). The stock opened 4 per cent lower at ₹3,330.10 and extended losses to hit an intraday low of ₹3,209.

As of 1:30 PM, Acutaas Chemicals shares were underperforming the market, trading 4.4 per cent lower at ₹3,305 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.45 per cent at 23,765.

Acutaas Chemicals Q1 results

Acutaas Chemicals, a leading global manufacturer of advanced pharmaceutical intermediates and speciality chemicals, has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹75 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of 70.4 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis. The company had earned a net profit of ₹440 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The PAT margin expanded to 22.7 per cent in the June quarter from 21.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Its revenue from operations increased by 59 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹329.4 crore from ₹207.2 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Ebitda for the quarter under review grew by 122 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹113 crore, driven by better product mix and operational efficiencies, as against ₹50.9 crore reported in Q1 of the previous year. Ebitda margin for the quarter was at 34.3 per cent as compared to 24.6 per cent in Q1FY26 Naresh Patel, executive chairman & MD, exuded confidence that the company will deliver 25 per cent revenue growth for the full year with stable margins.