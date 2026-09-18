Adani Energy gains 4% as Jefferies bullish on transmission, smart meters

Adani Energy Solutions shares rose nearly 4% on Friday after Jefferies reiterated its bullish view on the company, citing a robust transmission outlook, improving smart-meter execution and rising contribution from its trading business.At 02:18 PM, Adani Energy was up 3.12 per cent at 1,429.60, compared to a 0.35 per cent gain in the Nifty 50. In intraday trading, Adani Energy was up 3.6 per cent at 1,436.50.Jefferies said these growth drivers, along with a strong bid pipeline and a targeted medium-term capex run-rate of ₹200-250 billion, support double-digit growth. The brokerage has a Buy rating and a price target of ₹2,060.Jefferies noted that Adani Energy Solutions’ trading segment has tied up power supply largely with Adani Green and Adani Power.The recent 2.5 GW tie-up for round-the-clock power supply to MSEDCL increases the tied-up volumes of the trading segment to 57 per cent in FY28E versus 20 per cent at the end of 1QFY27, making the bitda profile more sustainable.“Management highlighted on its 1QFY27 call that the aim is to tie up most of the capacity on the consumer side eventually. In the transmission business, AESL has the second highest market share in competitive bidding at 23 per cent after PGCIL. The near-term bid pipeline is ₹1.1 trillion versus ₹900 billion Y-o-Y. Our estimates factor in ₹150 bn transmission capitalisation in FY27E for AESL, in line with management expectations,” the brokerage said.Jefferies expects Adani Energy Solutions to deliver double-digit growth over the medium term. The broekrage values Adani Energy Solutions at 22 times Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation for September 2028, excluding its trading business.For the trading business, Jefferies uses a lower valuation of 5 times EV/Ebitda, as its long-term profitability is still uncertain. The broekrage estimates the trading business will contribute around 10-11 per cent of overall Ebitda, but account for only 2-3 per cent of the company’s total valuation.