Adani Ent, LIC, Cochin Shipyard among 107 BSE500 stocks hit 52-week lows

Adani Enterprises, Cipla, DLF, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), Dabur India, Pidilite Industries, and Havells India, among 107 stocks from the BSE 500 index , hit their respective 52-week lows in Monday’s intra-day deal as the downfall in the equity market continues. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company from life insurance; Indian Hotels Company and ITC Hotels from hotels; Lodha Developers, DLF, and Godrej Properties from realty, and HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Uco Bank from the banking sector also hit 52-week lows in intra-day trade today.

Tata Chemicals, Tata Communications, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Technologies, Trent, and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles from the Tata Group have hit 52-week lows. Banking stocks were under pressure after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandated banks to cap their net open position (NOP) in the dollar–rupee market at about ₹940 crore by April 10 , aiming to curb speculative long dollar positions and reduce excess volatility in the rupee. Banks have sought relaxation or an extension of the deadline, citing potential large-scale unwinding of positions estimated at over ₹2.5 trillion–₹3.7 trillion, which could disrupt market liquidity and lead to trading losses.

While the measure may support short-term rupee appreciation, sustainability remains contingent on external factors. Overall, the move is structurally positive for currency stability but may create short-term earnings volatility for banks’ treasury books, ICICI Securities said in a note. Meanwhile, Adani Group’s flagship company, Adani Enterprises’ share price , was down 2.4 per cent to ₹1,779, falling below its rights issue price of ₹1,800 per share. In the past month, the stock slipped 18 per cent, as compared to a 11 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. The pressure in the domestic market is largely external, as escalating geopolitical tensions and surging crude oil prices continue to dominate investor sentiment. The broad-based weakness comes as the West Asia conflict entered its fifth week, with fresh escalation after Yemen’s Houthi movement reportedly launched missile strikes on Israel. This marks a widening of the conflict footprint and has heightened fears of prolonged instability in the region.

In perspective, the market is entering the week with a clear risk-off bias. Elevated crude prices, currency weakness, and expanding geopolitical tensions are creating a challenging backdrop for equities. Until there is visible stability in these macro variables, the near-term outlook remains cautious, with downside risks likely to persist and volatility expected to stay elevated, said Hariprasad K, research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth. With the conflict in West Asia entering the fifth week, there are signs of escalation of the war with the Houthis joining the conflict and the US sending additional troops to reinforce the attack. Brent crude has again shot up to $116. The Goldilocks macro scenario, which India had before the war, has almost disappeared thanks to the war. Instead of high gross domestic product (GDP) growth, low inflation, moderate fiscal and current account deficits, and expectations of higher corporate earnings growth in FY27, now we face prospects of lower GDP growth, higher inflation, higher fiscal and current account deficits, and lower earnings growth for FY27, said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.