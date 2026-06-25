Adani Enterprises regains ₹4 trillion market cap; zooms 65% in 3 months

Adani Enterprises share price movement

Share price of Adani Enterprises hit a 52-week high of ₹3,103.50, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the Adani Group’s flagship company rallied 5 per cent.

In the past three months, the market price of Adani Enterprises zoomed 65 per cent. It bounced back 77 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,753.45 touched on March 30, 2026.

Adani Enterprises regains ₹4 trillion market capitalisation

Adani Enterprises has regained ₹4 trillion market capitalisation (market cap) after a sharp surge in the stock price of the company. The company’s market cap hit ₹4.01 trillion in intra-day deals, the BSE data shows. Meanwhile, the stock hit an all-time high of ₹4,061.68 on December 21, 2022.

Currently, there are total 17 companies with market capitalisation in excess of ₹4 trillion. The list includes two Adani Group companies - Adani Power (₹4.45 trillion) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (₹4.19 trillion). Adani Enterprises is India's premier incubator, with exposure to multiple themes such as transport infrastructure (airports & roads), digital infrastructure (data centers), energy transition (new energy) and self-reliance (copper, PVC, mining, & defence). Adani Enterprises said it is now getting ready for value unlocking through demergers. These businesses are independent, sector-leading, large core infra platforms, spread across Airports, Roads, Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL) ecosystem and long-term contracted mine developer and operator (MDO) services, which are ready to turn into value creation mode.

Morgan Stanley sees more upside in Adani Enterprises Adani Enterprises has a multi-vertical compounding platform, said analysts at Morgan Stanley as they forecast revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 19 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively, over F26-30E. The brokerage firm expects EBITDA to increase around 3 times , from ₹14,000 crore in FY26 to ₹42,300 crore by F30E, driven by: 1) airports: 29 per cent EBITDA CAGR from traffic growth, non-aero revenue, and city-side development (CSD) monetization; 2) new energy: 18 per cent CAGR; and 3) primary industries: 45 per cent CAGR. Separately, the brokerage firm expects Adani Enterprises' data centre joint venture to grow EBITDA at a 160 per cent CAGR.