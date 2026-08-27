Adani Enterprises up 39% YTD; why is MOFSL betting on Nifty's top gainer?

Analysts said that Adani Enterprises is uniquely positioned to benefit from India’s next capex cycle, with exposure across airports, roads, data centers, new energy, mining, copper, and strategic manufacturing. Its diversified portfolio provides multiple avenues to participate in infrastructure build-out, energy transition, digitalisation, and India’s push towards domestic manufacturing.

The company's ability to identify emerging opportunities, build scale and market leadership, and subsequently monetise mature platforms creates a repeatable model for capital recycling, the brokerage said.

As capex intensity moderates and incubated businesses move towards monetisation, rising cash generation should support faster deleveraging and further capital recycling.

"We view AEL as a differentiated infrastructure incubator, combining established businesses that provide stability with high-growth platforms that can drive the next leg of earnings," MOFSL said.

The brokerage noted that Adani Enterprises is "entering a phase of accelerated earnings growth".

The growth should be driven by the ramp-up of the newly commissioned Navi Mumbai Airport, capacity expansion at Adani New Industries Ltd (ANIL), commencement of tolling on key road projects, and continued momentum across its primary businesses.