Adani Entp, Bajaj Finance to Coal India: Top Nifty stocks MF bought in June

Mutual fund stock picks: As investors poured more money into mutual funds, wealth managers stepped up purchases of stocks, particularly in private banks, healthcare, financials, automobiles and real estate.

AMFI data showed net equity inflows rebounded 26 per cent month-on-month to ₹28,973 crore in June, after moderating for two consecutive months.

In the large-cap segment, funds attracted net inflows of ₹2,067.48 crore in June, up from ₹1,592.93 crore in May. Funds were net buyers of 56 per cent of the Nifty 50 stocks, according to data compiled by Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL).

Top Nifty stock picks of MFs in June

Among the top Nifty 50 purchases of mutual funds, Adani Enterprises cornered the biggest chunk of investors' money. Mutual funds held 65.1 million shares of the flagship Adani group stock as of June, up 30.5 per cent month-on-month (MoM).

In value terms, their holding in the billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani group stock rose by 34.9 per cent to ₹19,760 crore. The sentiment towards the Adani group stock seems to be shifting as a recent report by Bloomberg suggested that Samir Arora-led Helios Capital Management had picked up 770,000 shares of the company in the second quarter of the calendar year across three of its funds. The stock is also up 43 per cent so far this year, making it the index's best performer. Kranthi Bathini of Wealthmills Securities had earlier told Business Standard that Adani Group shares are high beta in nature and on a longer-term basis, there is significant embedded value in these businesses, especially in Adani Enterprises as it incubating several businesses. READ MORE

"Given the way the group has climbed the wall of worries, investor confidence and interest have been rising. The odds are increasingly coming in favour of the group," he added. Bajaj Finance was the second major pick of mutual funds, according to data shared by MOSL, as the number of shares of the blue-chip NBFC firm held by them increased to 574.2 million - up 8.3 per cent M-o-M. The company's financials remain robust as the assets under management (AUM) rose 24 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to approximately ₹5.46 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, from ₹4.41 lakh crore a year earlier. During the quarter, AUM expanded by around ₹36,900 crore. New loan bookings grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y to 16.13 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1FY27).

PSU stock Coal India saw an increase of 7.2 per cent M-o-M in the terms of the number of shares held to 613.2 million. Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and Edelweiss MF were among the funds that picked up significant stakes in the coal company last month. FMCG majors Hindustan Unilever and Nestle India also emerged as top purchases of the mutual funds as the shares held in these two companies rose by 4.7 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively. Analysts at Elara Securities foresee a favorable summer season, market share gains by organised players and delayed impact of price hikes in Q1FY27 driving volume growth for FMCG players. Easing geo-political tension in the Middle East have reduced input costs, which bodes well for companies. "Expect EBITDA margin to improve 30bps YoY," said the brokerage.