Adani firms extend rally to recoup losses sparked by Hindenburg

Shares of billionaire Gautam Adani’s group companies have erased all losses triggered by a scathing short-seller report in 2023, as the conglomerate overcomes regulatory challenges.

The group’s nine listed firms have recovered about $150 billion in market value wiped out after United States (US)-based Hindenburg Research accused the ports-to-power conglomerate of widespread corporate misconduct.

All nine Adani stocks rose Wednesday, led by a 13 per cent surge in Adani Total Gas Ltd. Adani Power Ltd. extended its record rally, taking gains this year to nearly 75 per cent, while flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. also advanced.

The combined value crossed ₹19 trillion ($199 billion) on Wednesday. However, in dollar terms, it is still short of $20 billion from the level seen before the release of Hindenburg report.