Adani Green falls 6%; here's why JM Financial trims target after Q1 miss

Adani Green Energy results review: Adani Green's share price fell 6.25 per cent on Thursday, a day after the Adani group firm posted its Q1FY27 results. Brokerage firm, JM Financial noted that Adani Green's revenue and adjusted profit missed estimates.

JM Financial | Add | Target ₹1,549

JM Financial noted that Adani Green's revenue and adjusted profit missed estimates, while reduced arbitrage potential from its merchant and BESS portfolio could lower Ebitda by 3–5 per cent going forward.

It said, "Adani Green reported Q1FY27 power supply revenue of ₹4,280 crore billion, up 29 per cent y-o-y but remained 9 per cent below JM Financial's estimate and 5 per cent below consensus estimate. Revenue was driven by 848MW of capacity addition and 30 year on year growth in units sold."

Adani Green's operational Ebitda margin remained stable at 90 per cent in the June quarter, unchanged from a year ago and higher than JM Financial's estimate of 88 per cent. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) rose 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹990 crore, though it was 9 per cent below the brokerage's estimate. JM Financial maintained its 'Add' rating on Adani Green but cut its target price to ₹1,549 from ₹1,622.