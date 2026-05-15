Adani Group stocks: Enterprises, Ports, Green hit 52-week highs; here's why

Adani group companies shares today

Besides these three stocks, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power and Adani Energy Solutions also rallied up to 7 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. However, these stocks erased their intra-day gain, and were trading on a mixed note as of 09:30 AM. Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Power were trading in the negative zone; while Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports quoted flat. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.42 per cent at 75,714.

Why are Adani Group stocks in focus? The US authorities are moving to resolve the fraud charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter, and end a criminal case that has hung over Asia’s richest person for more than a year. “The Justice Department may announce that they’re dropping the charges as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a confidential matter. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is also moving to settle a parallel civil fraud case it brought against Adani and others in November 2024, some of the people said,” the news agency reported. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT

Since April, Adani Group stocks have outperformed the market by soaring up to 75 per cent. Among individual stocks, Adani Green Energy zoomed 75 per cent, while, Adani Enterprises, the Group flagship company, has surged 54 per cent. Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Power rallied between 35 per cent and 50 per cent. Adani Green Energy's further updates on US matter Adani Green Energy in an exchange filing said the US SEC, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani have filed their request for entry of final judgment, on consent, before the US Eastern District NY Court on May 15, 2026 India Time/ May 14, 2026 New York Time.