Adani Green, Adani Energy surge up to 56% in April; Time to book profit?

Analysts at ICICI Securities downgraded Adani Green and Adani Energy to 'Add' rating post Q4 results, citing a sharp rally in the share prices.

Adani Group stocks surge up to 56% in April; Analyst downgrade Adani Green, Adani Energy to 'Add' rating. (Image: Bloomberg)