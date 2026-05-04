Adani Group stocks in demand; Ports, Power hit new highs; Green surges 6%

Shares of Adani Group companies continued their upward march with Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (up 6 per cent to ₹1,748.80) and Adani Power (up 5 per cent at ₹233.90) hitting their respective all-time highs on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals. Adani Green Energy hit a 52-week high of ₹1,304.85, and rallied 6 per cent in intra-day trade.

Besides these three stocks, Adani Energy Solutions also surged 6 per cent to ₹1,416.60, followed by Adani Enterprises (up 5 per cent at ₹2,514.40), Adani Total Gas (up 5 per cent at ₹665.80) and Ambuja Cements (up 4 per cent at ₹460.40).

According to media reports, Adani Group plans a three layer structure to speed decisions, boost liquidity, and double capital spending to $100 billion, while facing losses, plant issues, and a US fraud case. Among individual stocks, Adani Ports hit a new high of ₹1,748.80 in intra-day trade on the back of huge volumes. Till 02:53 PM on Monday; as many as 52.52 million equity shares representing 2.3 per cent of total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The names of the buyers and sellers are not ascertained immediately. Meanwhile, Adani Ports reported strong consolidated revenue growth of 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹10,738 for March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) aided by strong revenue growth across verticals viz. Ports/Logistics/Marine. Ports revenues were driven by overall cargo volume growth of 11 per cent YoY.

Adani Ports saw strong growth in Revenue and EBITDA up 25 per cent and 20 per cent YoY despite geopolitical disruptions led by growth in volumes, NQXT acquisition and gain in market share in FY26. Margins were affected due to lower dry cargo, free container storage at Mundra due to middle east war, resetting of business process and lower imported coal, ICICI Securities said in a note. Container volumes were lower in Q4FY26 on account of significant reduction in Morbi volumes, paper and scrap apart from exporters delaying volumes due to high freight costs. The company has accelerated capex for Mundra, Dhamra, Hazira, Vizhigham phase 2 and automation related investments at each ports while it has reduced capex in logistics.