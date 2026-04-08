Adani Group stocks jump up to 10% as US court accepts plea to drop SEC case

Adani Group stocks surged as much as 10 per cent in trade today as a US Court accepted the Ahmedabad-headquartered conglomerate's plea to dismiss the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) securities fraud lawsuit.

Individually, Adani Enterprises gained more than 9 per cent to make a high of ₹2,099 around 10:50 AM. Adani Green Energy gained over 8 per cent to trade at ₹1,003, while Adani Ports was up over 7 per cent at ₹1,473.

Other Adani Group stocks, Ambuja Cements, Adani Total Gas, Adani Power, ACC, and Orient Cement gained in the range of 3 to 7 per cent. US court accepts plea In its petition, the Adani Group had sought the dismissal of the SEC lawsuit, claiming a lack of US jurisdiction and an impermissible extraterritorial application of US law. The US District Court for the Eastern District of New York has now accepted the plea.

In an order, the court said that it had received the defendants' letter requesting a pre-motion conference on their anticipated motion to dismiss the complaint. The court said that it granted that request and directed the parties to confer and to contact the court's deputy to schedule the pre- motion conference. Back in November 2024, the SEC had sued Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar, alleging they misled investors by failing to disclose an alleged bribery scheme tied to Indian state officials, framing the case under US securities laws. PL Capital on Adani Ports & SEZ In the plea, the group said the SEC's claims over a 2021 bond sale by the group's renewable energy arm, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) are legally flawed on multiple grounds.

Adani Ports & SEZ (ADSEZ) has reported strong volume growth (12.6 per cent YoY) in Q4FY26, led by robust container volumes across its ports. Recently affected bulk segment is also improving aided by strong improvement in coking coal (on continued steel production) and gradual pick up in thermal coal (on better domestic power demand). Restart of Tata UMPP at Mundra to aid coal volumes from FY27, while iron ore volumes remain largely flattish YTD. Marine and logistics businesses are expected to post strong growth, aided by higher fleet utilisation and continued expansion in rail and inland logistics operations.