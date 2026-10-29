Adani group stocks rally led by Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports post Q2 show

Shares of Adani group companies were in demand with most frontline stocks rallying in the range of 3-6 per cent after the flagship company Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27). In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 1 per cent at 73,930 at 01:58 PM.

Besides, APSEZ, most of the Adani group stocks had corrected between 19-36 per cent from their respective calendar year 2026 highs.

Among individual stocks, Adani Ports surged 6 per cent to ₹1,867.75 on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals after the company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹3,682 crore. The company also raised its FY27 guidance based on strong H1 (April to September) performance. The stock quoted close to its all-time high of ₹1,891.80 touched on July 3, 2026.

APSEZ reported a consolidated revenue growth of 24 per cent YoY at ₹11,340 crore for Q2FY27 aided by strong revenue growth in international ports (71 per cent YoY) and marine business (57 per cent YoY) verticals in Q2FY27. Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 23 per cent YoY at ₹6,807 crore, while EBITDA margins dipped 52 bps YoY to 60 per cent. Notably, International ports EBITDA margins improved to 47.7 per cent vs 24.2 per cent in Q2FY26. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 900 points, Nifty 50 tops 22,950; FMCG top sectoral gainer The company raised its FY27 guidance based on strong H1 performance. Revenue guidance was raised by ₹1,000 crore to ₹44,000-₹46,000 crore, EBITDA guidance is up ₹1,000 crore to ₹26,000-₹27,000 crore.

Overall, APSEZ remains well-positioned to outpace broader industry growth, supported by ongoing capacity additions and expansion into value-added segments such as logistics, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The brokerage firm retained FY27 and FY28 estimates and expects APSEZ to post 14 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY26-28. This would drive a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent/18 per cent/21 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY26-28E. Analysts reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,130 (premised on 17x FY28E EV/EBITDA). Share price of Adani Enterprises rallied 5 per cent to ₹2,612 after the company reported a 74 per cent YoY jump in consolidated revenue to ₹38,023 crore. EBITDA was up by 62 per cent YoY at ₹6,316 crore. The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹3,245 on July 6, 2026.

Adani Enterprises reported a strong Q2FY27 beat, led by Airports, Copper & Others, with the beat flowing through to profit after tax. Airports EBITDA rose 55 per cent YoY despite weak traffic (down 6 per cent YoY) on strong non-Aero execution, while Copper benefited from higher capacity utilisation/by-product pricing. Data Centres scaled further, with tied-up capacity crossing 1.2GW (Operational: 95MW). Analysts at Jefferies raised FY27 EBITDA by 4 per cent on NT Copper strength, tweaked FY28-29 slightly and maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹3,830 per share. Adani Enterprises has incubated multiple Industry-leading businesses (in Ports, Power, city gas distribution (CGD), Transmission, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG)) over the past decade. Adani Group has come to be known for its scale/execution of Infra projects.