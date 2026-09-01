Adani group stocks rebound up to 5% day after MSCI sell-off; here's why

Adani group stocks: Shares of Adani group stocks gained up to 3.5 per cent in intra-day trading on Tuesday following a steep correction in the previous session post MSCI rejig.

Adani Green Energy emerged as the biggest gainer among Adani Group stocks in today’s session, rising as much as 4.6 per cent intraday. Adani Ports followed with a gain of 3.2 per cent intraday, while Adani Power also climbed as much as 3.2 per cent. Adani Enterprises gained up to 2.5 per cent, while Adani Energy Solutions rose around 2 per cent at its intraday peak.

Market expert Arun Kejriwal said the rise in Adani Group stocks today is largely linked to the MSCI rejig and the sharp price movement seen during the final half-hour of the previous session. He noted that the “MSCI rebalancing was known well in advance, prompting investors to take positions ahead of the change. However, the magnitude of the price movement in the last 30 minutes on the previous day caught some market participants off guard, leading to yesterday’s correction.”

Kejriwal added that when the previous day’s sharp move and today’s gains are considered together, there is little significant change in prices on a net basis. He said the previous day’s losses have largely been offset by today’s gains, with the remaining movement reflecting the broader market trend. As the overall market, which was initially negative, turned positive today, Adani Group stocks are also factoring in the broader improvement in market sentiment. Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, noted that Adani Group stocks are trading higher today after witnessing a sharp sell-off in the previous session amid the MSCI index rebalancing.

“Yesterday’s decline was largely driven by heavy institutional flows during the Closing Auction Session, as global passive funds adjusted their portfolios. Adani Enterprises fell sharply, while other group stocks also came under selling pressure,” he added. With the rebalancing now completed, the one-time selling pressure has eased, allowing stocks to recover from yesterday’s steep correction, Singh noted. He added that the sharp 7–10 per cent fall also attracted value buying from domestic investors and short-term traders. “Overall, today’s rebound appears to be driven more by the easing of MSCI-related selling pressure and bargain buying after yesterday’s sharp decline than by any major change in the group’s fundamentals,” Singh noted.