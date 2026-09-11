Adani Ports among 3 stock ideas for today by Bonanza's Kunal Kamble

Disclaimer: This article is written by Kunal Kamble, senior technical research analyst at Bonanza. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Stocks to buy today - Recommendations by Kunal Kamble of Bonanza
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone
Buy Range: ₹1775-1790
Stop Loss: ₹1725
Target: ₹1875
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited has delivered a strong daily resistance breakout above the ₹1,740 level with a gain of +3.80 per cent. Backed by well-aligned moving averages, an expanding volume spike, and an upward-trending RSI breaking out of neutral territory, the setup signals immediate bullish continuation toward higher targets.
Pine Labs Limited has initiated a bullish recovery bounce off its support zone near ₹160–₹162, advancing to 175.08 (+3.26 per cent). Backed by a steady increase in daily accumulation volume and the price pushing above short-term exponential moving averages, the chart setup signals potential momentum toward its primary overhead trend
Aegis Vopak Terminals
Buy Range: ₹297.5-298.5
Stop Loss: ₹280
Target: ₹330
Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited has resumed its major uptrend on the daily chart, surging past prior consolidation to hit 297.65 (+2.41 per cent). Guided by well-structured support along its rising moving averages and a steady momentum profile, the structure confirms strong buying interest.