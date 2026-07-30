Share price of Adani Ports
and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) traded with a negative bias for the second straight day, declining 6% after the company announced its Q1 results.
On Thursday, Adani Ports stock hit a low of ₹1,665 - down 3 per cent, amid volume of around 29 lakh shares on the NSE. At current levels, the stock quotes 12 per cent lower compared to its record high of ₹1,891 hit earlier this month on July 3. The stock, however, has gained 13 per cent on a year-to-date basis.
Adani Ports Q1 results
Adani Ports reported a 10 per cent growth in Q1FY27 consolidated net profit at ₹3,650 crore, compared to ₹3,311 crore in Q1FY26. The company's revenue from operations increased by 19 per cent year-on-year to ₹10,821 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 from ₹9,126 crore a year ago.
APSEZ's earnings before interest interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITDA) grew by 19 per cent YoY to ₹6,541 crore from ₹5,495 crore. According to the company's exchange filing, international ports EBITDA jumped by 256 per cent YoY.
"International Ports delivered robust growth, with revenue increasing 80 per cent YoY to ₹1,747 crore and EBITDA surging 256 per cent YoY to ₹730 crore, led by strong performance in Australia and Colombo and reflecting the increasing maturity of APSEZ's overseas portfolio," said APSEZ in the BSE filing.
The company's domestic ports revenue rose by 12 per cent, and marine revenue was up 67 per cent on the back of on-going offshore vessel additions and European subsea expansion.
Further, S&P Global Ratings upgraded APSEZ's long-term issuer credit rating and the issue rating on its senior unsecured notes to "BBB" from "BBB-" with a "Stable" outlook. CARE ratings and ICRA Limited reaffirmed APSEZ's highest possible domestic rating of "AAA", the company informed.
Equirus maintains 'LONG' rating on Adani Ports
Analysts at Equirus Securities reckon that APSEZ delivered a strong Q1FY27, with revenue/EBITDA up 19 per cent/19 per cent YoY despite muted domestic cargo growth and geopolitical disruptions. Domestic port EBITDA margins remained resilient at ~74 per cent, while international margins improved to 42 per cent, driven by Colombo's ramp-up and integration of high margin Australian operations.
Adding that, net debt/EBITDA remained comfortable at 1.9x, indicating balance-sheet headroom to fund domestic capacity expansion and disciplined value-accretive international acquisitions.
The brokerage firm also noted that the management reiterated its long-term confidence, targeting 18-19 per cent CAGR in revenue, EBITDA and cash flows through FY31. FY27 guidance remains unchanged, with any revision likely after 1HFY27 as geopolitical uncertainties ease.
Analysts at Equirus believe that APSEZ's investment case rests on (a) capacity-led volume growth, (b) an improving earnings mix from international ports and integrated logistics, and (c) operating leverage from its fixed-cost asset base.
"These levers should drive EBITDA growth ahead of cargo volumes and sustained RoCE improvement. We maintain 'LONG' rating on the stock with a Sep’27 target price of ₹2,088, based on 15x one-year forward EV/EBITDA," Equirus said.
APSEZ clarifies on acquisition rumours
Adani Ports in a separate exchange filing on Wednesday issued a clarification regarding rumours of the company eyeing a controlling stake in UK's Associated British Ports.
"In this context, we would like to inform you that as a matter of policy, we do not comment on market speculation or rumours. The company continuously evaluates opportunities that align with our long-term strategy and create sustainable value for all stakeholders," said APSEZ in a BSE filing.
Adding that, there is no information which has not been announced to the stock exchanges and which should have been announced by the company in terms of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
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