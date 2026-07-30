Adani Ports down 6% in 2 days post Q1 nos; Equirus maintains 'LONG' rating

Adani Ports share price declined 6% in the last two trading sessions after the company reported 10% growth in Q1 net profit. Earlier this month, the stock hit a record high at ₹1,891.

Adani Ports share price slips 3% on Thursday, down for the second straight day post Q1 results. (Photo: Bloomberg)