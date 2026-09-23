Adani Ports may outperform on volume, profit growth expectations for FY27

Expectation of a recovery after a muted June quarter volume performance, expansion of port capacity, growth guidance and diversification efforts are positives for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). Despite a muted domestic volume performance in the June quarter, the company was able to deliver on the revenue and operating profit fronts, aided by higher realisations and scale of operations in the international segment. It has maintained its long-term goals of reaching 1 billion tonnes in volumes by FY31 and 17-18 per cent annual growth in revenue and operating profit for port operations over the next five years. At the current price, the stock, which has gained a third of its value over the past six months, is trading at around 23 times its FY28 earnings estimates.