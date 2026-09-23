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Adani Ports may outperform on volume, profit growth expectations for FY27

Volume recovery, port capacity expansion and diversification into logistics and marine services could support growth, stock trades at around 23 times FY28 earning

Adani Ports
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JM Financial Research believes APSEZ can exceed its FY27 operating profit guidance of Rs 25,000-Rs 26,000 crore
Ram Prasad Sahu
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 6:21 PM IST
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Expectation of a recovery after a muted June quarter volume performance, expansion of port capacity, growth guidance and diversification efforts are positives for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ). Despite a muted domestic volume performance in the June quarter, the company was able to deliver on the revenue and operating profit fronts, aided by higher realisations and scale of operations in the international segment. It has maintained its long-term goals of reaching 1 billion tonnes in volumes by FY31 and 17-18 per cent annual growth in revenue and operating profit for port operations over the next five years. At the current price, the stock, which has gained a third of its value over the past six months, is trading at around 23 times its FY28 earnings estimates.
 
In domestic operations, the company reported revenue growth of 12 per cent in the June quarter even though cargo volumes grew by just 2 per cent and were below Street estimates. The muted volumes were on account of temporary disruptions at certain ports and supply chain disruptions. Revenue growth was led by a 9 per cent improvement in realisations on the back of fuel surcharge pass-through and a 300-basis-point shift in container and liquid mix. Volumes are expected to recover as container throughput normalises, coal volumes recover and the company gains market share.
 
Volumes have started to recover as the company reported cargo volume of 50 million metric tonnes (mmt) in August, 19.3 per cent higher Y-o-Y. The gains were driven by 25 per cent Y-o-Y growth in dry cargo volumes and 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth in container volumes. Dry cargo volumes were primarily driven by North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT), Australia. The company had announced the acquisition of NQXT last year and the port started contributing to overall volumes from Q4FY26.
 
Though volume growth was underwhelming, the company was able to post a strong show on the operating front. While overall operating profit was up 17 per cent, domestic port profit rose 11 per cent Y-o-Y, above estimates. While international ports posted a 75 per cent rise in revenues, operating profit saw a 2.5 times jump, largely due to NQXT consolidation (from Q4FY26) and ramp-up at the Colombo terminal.
 
JM Financial Research believes APSEZ can exceed its FY27 operating profit guidance of Rs 25,000-Rs 26,000 crore, given that the performance has been relatively healthy. Q1FY27 operating profit was at Rs 6,500 crore, up 19 per cent Y-o-Y despite the disruption caused by the West Asia crisis. It has an add rating with a target price of Rs 1,935.
 
The Street will track the progress on the company’s guidance of achieving 1 billion metric tonnes from FY26 volumes of 500 million metric tonnes. It seeks to scale its network across marine (from 136 to 200+ vessels), trains and tracks (132 to 200 rakes), multi-modal logistics parks from 12 to 16, warehouses (3.1 million square feet to 12 million square feet) and trucks from 937 to 2,000 owned units.
 
Motilal Oswal Research expects continued expansion of port capacity, marine services and integrated end-to-end logistics to support long-term growth. These initiatives, according to Alok Deora and Shivam Agarwal of the brokerage, reinforce APSEZ’s ambition to become India’s largest integrated transport utility by 2031, with logistics and marine emerging as key growth engines alongside its core ports business. It has a buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,130.
 
BOB Capital Markets has raised its FY27-28 operating profit estimates by 3-4 per cent, reflecting stronger international operations and a better margin outlook. The brokerage has increased its target price from Rs 1,820 to Rs 1,900 and has a hold rating on the stock.
   

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Topics :Stock AnalysisMarket newsAdani PortsAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZcontainer shipments at Indian ports

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 6:14 PM IST

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