Adani Ports, Radico, KFin among 6 top stock ideas for Aug by Motilal Oswal

View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
Motilal Oswal Wealth Management Research Desk recommends the following stocks for August 2026. Large-Cap stock ideas: Adani Ports
Current Market Price: ₹1,684
Target Price: ₹2,130
Potential Upside: 26.5% Adani Ports
long-term growth is underpinned by capacity additions across Mundra, Dhamra, and Vizhinjam, alongside deepening presence in marine services (vessel count up from 118 to 135) and logistics infrastructure (agri-silos, warehousing, rail).
However, the Middle East and Israel-related disruptions remain a swing factor for international margins, while domestic rail logistics faces near-term pressure; risks management continues to actively monitor. The management has reiterated FY27 revenue/ EBITDA guidance of ₹43,000-45,000 crore/ ₹25,000-26,000 crore, backed by planned capex of ₹12,000-14,000 crore across Vizhinjam, Mundra, Colombo, Dhamra, Ennore, and Kattupalli.
With a comfortable net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.9x and cash balance of ₹12,400 crore, Adani Ports remains well-capitalized to fund expansion; reflecting disciplined, growth-oriented capital allocation. The company's integrated ports-logistics-marine strategy, combined with dominant market share (~27.6 per cent cargo, ~44.8 per cent container), positions it to capture India's expanding trade and infrastructure growth.
We expect revenue/ EBITDA/ PAT CAGR of ~17 per cent/ 18 per cent/ 21 per cent over FY26-28E, aided by ~11 per cent volume growth and rising value-added contribution. Bajaj Finance
Current Market Price: ₹1,135
Target Price: ₹1,300
Potential Upside: 14.5% Bajaj Finance
reported a strong 1QFY27 performance, with NII growing 23 per cent YoY and PAT rising 28 per cent YoY, supported by broad-based loan growth, resilient margins and lower-than-expected credit costs.
Improving asset quality signals the start of a structurally stronger earnings cycle. Credit costs declined to 1.54 per cent, with adjusted credit costs at 1.3 per cent, reflecting better portfolio performance and improving borrower behaviour.
The management expects further normalization, while multiple growth drivers including digital platforms, gold loans and new businesses continue to strengthen long-term profitability.
We raise our FY27/FY28 EPS estimates by 4 per cent/2 per cent to factor in higher AUM growth and lower credit costs. We model PAT CAGR of ~30 per cent over FY26-FY28E and RoA /RoE of 4.2 per cent/21.4 per cent in FY28E. Mid-cap stock recommendations KFin Technologies
Current Market Price: ₹948
Target Price: ₹1,150
Potential Upside: 21.3% KFin Technologies
reported a steady 1QFY27 performance with operating revenue rising 30 per cent YoY, driven by 182 per cent YoY growth in international solutions following Ascent acquisition, while domestic MF & issuer solutions revenues grew 7 per cent YoY and 8 per cent YoY.
Despite higher integration-related costs, the company delivered 7 per cent YoY EBITDA growth with a healthy 34.2 per cent EBITDA margin, while PAT of INR752m came in 7 per cent above estimates due to better operating efficiency.
The management has guided for 18–20 per cent revenue growth in FY27, supported by cost optimization initiatives & a robust pipeline across businesses. We expect revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 22 per cent/22 per cent/18 per cent over FY26–28E, supported by continued momentum in the domestic mutual fund business, a strong issuer solutions pipeline and gradual margin improvement in the international business. Radico Khaitan
Current Market Price: ₹4,375
Target Price: ₹5,000
Potential Upside: 14.3% Radico Khaitan
delivered a strong 4QFY26 performance with revenue growth of 15 per cent YoY, driven by robust 28 per cent YoY growth in Prestige & Above volumes despite continued weakness in the regular portfolio.
Gross margin expanded sharply by 450bp YoY to 48 per cent, leading to 60 per cent YoY EBITDA growth and record EBITDA margin of 18.9 per cent, supported by premiumization, favorable raw material costs, and biofuel-led operational efficiencies.
Strong traction in premium and luxury segments, Maharashtra expansion through JV operations, and sustained margin improvement support earnings visibility; we expect ~25 per cent EPS CAGR over FY26-28E and value RDCK at 55x Mar’28E EPS. Small-Cap stock picks Syrma SGS Technology
Current Market Price: ₹1,383
Target Price: ₹1,770
Potential Upside: 28% SYRMA
delivered a robust Q1FY27, with revenue surging 68 per cent YoY to INR15.9b, led by strong performance across Auto (+78 per cent YoY), Consumer (+68 per cent YoY), and IT/Railways/Healthcare (up 2-3x), while EBITDA grew ~87 per cent YoY with margins expanding 100bp to 10.2 per cent, driven by operating leverage and a rising ODM share (17 per cent vs. 13 per cent a year ago).
The company's order book stood strong at INR67b (+23 per cent YoY), supported by robust export growth (+62 per cent YoY) and expanding ODM contribution, while its new JV with Kaga Electronics; targeting INR 3-5b in revenue over 4-5 years, along with progress on its PCB manufacturing facility (commercial production from Apr'27), reinforces SYRMA's push into higher-margin, technologically advanced segments.
With management guiding for 35 per cent+ revenue growth and 10.5-11 per cent EBITDA margins in FY27, backed by increasing exports, ODM scale-up, and diversification into defense and MedTech, we raise our FY27E/FY28E EPS estimates by 6 per cent/9 per cent and project a Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 38 per cent/41 per cent/46 per cent over FY26-28E. Emcure Pharma
Current Market Price: ₹1,982
Target Price: ₹2,260
Potential Upside: 14% Emcure Pharma
is an R&D-driven diversified pharmaceutical company with a balanced domestic and international presence. Over the past decade, it has built a scaled global franchise across Europe, Canada and Rest of World through calibrated organic and inorganic expansion, supported by a differentiated product portfolio, strong India-based manufacturing and an expanding commercial network.
EMCURE has built a diversified chronic-focused domestic franchise led by women's health and expanded into cardiology, central nervous system, anti-diabetes, HIV and oncology through strong brand building, field-force expansion and strategic partnerships with Sanofi, Novo Nordisk and Roche.
Internationally, acquisitions such as Marcan, Mantra and Manx, along with a pipeline of complex injectables, biologics and specialty products, are expected to sustain growth across regulated markets.
Backed by strong growth across regulated international markets and a diversified domestic franchise, Emcure is expected to deliver a CAGR of 14 per cent/20 per cent/28 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY26–28, supported by differentiated product launches, operating leverage and an average Return on Equity of around 20 per cent.