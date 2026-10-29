Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price movement

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) surged 4 per cent to ₹1,823.15 on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday deals after the company reported healthy earnings for the second quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27). Adani Ports' consolidated profit after tax (PAT) grew 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹3,682 crore. The company raised its FY27 guidance based on strong H1 (April to September) performance.

At 10:27 AM, APSEZ was up 3.6 per cent at ₹1,822, compared to a 0.68 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter more than doubled with a combined 2.49 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock price of the Adani group company hit a record high of ₹1,891.80 on July 3, 2026.

Adani Ports – Q2 results, FY27 guidance ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 500 points, Nifty 50 tops 22,800; PSU Bank, FMCG lead APSEZ reported a consolidated revenue growth of 24 per cent YoY at ₹11,340 crore for Q2FY27 aided by strong revenue growth in international ports (71 per cent YoY) and marine business (57 per cent YoY) verticals in Q2FY27. Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 23 per cent YoY at ₹6,807 crore, while EBITDA margins dipped 52 bps YoY to 60 per cent. Notably, International ports EBITDA margins improved to 47.7 per cent vs 24.2 per cent in Q2FY26.

The company raised its FY27 guidance based on strong H1 performance. Revenue guidance was raised by ₹1,000 crore to ₹44,000-₹46,000 crore, EBITDA guidance is up ₹1,000 crore to ₹26,000-₹27,000 crore. APSEZ said the company is simultaneously accelerating its investment program to deliver its FY31 Ambition of ₹91,500 crore revenue and ₹52,000 crore EBITDA, equivalent to 2.4x and 2.3x FY26 levels. Consequently, FY27 capex guidance has been raised by ₹3,000 crore to ₹15,000–₹17,000 crore, reflecting the higher pace of investment across the company’s growth initiatives, it added. Brokerages view on Adani Ports APSEZ delivered revenue, EBITDA, and PAT growth of 24 per cent, 23 per cent and 17 per cent led by volume growth of 15 per cent YoY and annual revision in prices. The company expects similar momentum in H2FY27E and has thus increased its revenue and EBITDA guidance for FY27E by ₹1000 crore to ₹44,000–46,000 and ₹26,000–27,000 crore respectively. It also increased capex guidance for the year to ₹15,000–17,000 crore from ₹12,000–14,000 crore previously. The company has a capacity of 671 MMT which it is increasing to 1,000 MMT or 1 billion metric tonne, ICICI Securities said in a note.

According to analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), APSEZ delivered a steady performance in Q2FY27, supported by strong growth in its international port operations such as Colombo and consolidation of NQXT from Q4FY26. Overall, the company remains well-positioned to outpace broader industry growth, supported by ongoing capacity additions and expansion into value-added segments such as logistics. The brokerage firm retained FY27 and FY28 estimates and expects APSEZ to post 14 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY26-28. This would drive a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17 per cent/18 per cent/21 per cent in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY26-28E. Analysts reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹2,130 (premised on 17x FY28E EV/EBITDA).