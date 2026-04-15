Adani Power, NTPC among 5 power stocks that can rally up to 24%: Analysts

Technical analyst at Bonanza believes that power stocks NTPC, Adani Power, Tata Power, Adani Green and Power Grid are showing strong bullish structure and can potentially surge up to 24% from here.

Power stocks outlook: Technical analyst predicts up to 24% upside for NTPC, Tata Power, Adani Power, Adani Green and Power Grid.