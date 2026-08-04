Adani Power promoter sells 12.48 cr shares for ₹2.6k cr; Adani Infra buys

A promoter group entity of Adani Power on Tuesday sold 12.48 crore shares of the company Adani Infra (India) Ltd for Rs 2,627 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ardour Investment Holding Ltd, a promoter entity, offloaded 12,48,00,000 shares, representing a 0.65 per cent stake in Adani Power Ltd.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 210.50 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 2,627.04 crore.

Following the latest transaction, Ardour Investment Holding Ltd's stakeholding in Adani Power has declined to 3.03 per cent from 3.68 per cent.