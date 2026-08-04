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Home / Markets / News / Adani Power promoter sells 12.48 cr shares for ₹2.6k cr; Adani Infra buys

Adani Power promoter sells 12.48 cr shares for ₹2.6k cr; Adani Infra buys

A promoter group entity of Adani Power on Tuesday sold 12.48 crore shares of the company Adani Infra (India) Ltd for Rs 2,627 crore through open market transactions

Adani Power
Adani Power
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 11:19 PM IST
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A promoter group entity of Adani Power on Tuesday sold 12.48 crore shares of the company Adani Infra (India) Ltd for Rs 2,627 crore through open market transactions.

According to the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Ardour Investment Holding Ltd, a promoter entity, offloaded 12,48,00,000 shares, representing a 0.65 per cent stake in Adani Power Ltd.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 210.50 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 2,627.04 crore.

Following the latest transaction, Ardour Investment Holding Ltd's stakeholding in Adani Power has declined to 3.03 per cent from 3.68 per cent.

Meanwhile, Adani Infra (India) Ltd purchased an equal number of shares at the same price.

Shares of Adani Power fell nearly 2 per cent to close at Rs 209.95 on the NSE.

On Monday, Adani Infra (India) Ltd, a promoter group entity of Adani Green Energy Ltd, bought a 1.03 per cent stake from another promoter arm, Ardour Investment Holding Ltd, for Rs 2,380 crore.

Prior to this, in June this year, Adani Infra acquired 2.15 crore equity shares or a 1.31 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy from Ardour Investment Holding for Rs 3,246 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Adani Adani PowerMarket news

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 11:18 PM IST

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