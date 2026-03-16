Adani Power shares rise 5% after securing 1,600 MW MSEDCL supply contract

Adani Power share price today: Shares of Adani Power, India's largest thermal power producer, surged over 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹154.1 on Monday, March 16, after the company received a letter of award (LoA) from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply of 1,600 MW of power from one of its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects.

Around 12:30 PM, Adani Power stock was trading at ₹151.35, up by 3.3 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹146.57. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 23,182.25 levels, up by 31.15 points or 0.13 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹183.70, and its 52-week low was at ₹92.40 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹2.91 trillion.

Here's why Adani Power stock is rising: "Adani Power Limited has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for supply of 1600 MW Thermal Power under a long-term Power Supply Agreement (PSA)," the company said in an exchange filing on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The award was granted following a competitive bidding process, in which Adani Power emerged as the lowest-tariff bidder, offering a combined tariff of ₹5.30 per kWh for power supply. Power supply under the proposed 25-year PSA is expected to begin from FY31. The MSEDCL project comprises a pre-determined coal linkage, which the company said will ensure fuel security and enable cost-effective power supply.