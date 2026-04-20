Adani Power up 4%, hits all-time high on incorporating nuclear energy arm

Adani Power shares jumped 3.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an all-time high at ₹205.5 per share. At 12:20 PM, Adani Power’s share price pared some gains and was trading 2.65 per cent higher at ₹203.65. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.34 per cent at 78,760.82.

The buying on the counter came after the company incorporated a new subsidiary focused on nuclear energy, marking a step towards the conglomerate's foray into atomic power generation.

Adani Atomic Energy, a subsidiary of Adani Power, incorporated Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy.

Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy has been set up to generate, transmit, and distribute power derived from nuclear and atomic energy. The company has been incorporated with an authorised capital of ₹5 lakh, divided into 50,000 equity shares of ₹10 each. Coastal-Maha Atomic Energy is owned by Adani Atomic Energy, which in turn is wholly owned by Adani Power.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates That apart, recently, ICRA has assigned an ICRA AA/Stable rating to additional term loan facilities and an ICRA A1+ rating to non-fund based facilities of Adani Power, while also reaffirming existing ratings on the company's bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The combined rated facilities stand at approximately ₹69,000 crore, broken down as follows: long-term fund-based term loans of ₹35,223.70 crore (assigned/reaffirmed at ICRA AA/Stable), long-term fund-based term loans of ₹15,050 crore (reaffirmed at ICRA AA/Stable), short-term non-fund based bank guarantees of ₹7,726.30 crore (assigned/reaffirmed at ICRA A1+), and NCDs of ₹11,000 crore (reaffirmed at ICRA AA/Stable).