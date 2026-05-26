Adani Total Gas has undergone significant consolidation, establishing a robust base after an 86 per cent correction from its peak of ₹4,000. The stock is currently demonstrating notable resilience, suggesting potential buying opportunities, says Muthuselvaraj of Mirae Asset Sharekhan.The analyst projects a likely target of ₹1,850 in the medium term, with critical support identified at ₹610 levels. This implies a potential upside of 159 per cent from today's price."Technically, ATGL trades above all exponential moving averages, signalling a strong upward bias. Momentum indicators, specifically RSI and MACD, confirm this positive outlook with clear upward trends and a bullish crossover. Consequently, the bullish trend is anticipated to persist in the foreseeable future," explains Muthuselvaraj.Current Market Price: ₹576

Astral

Muthuselvaraj highlights that JSW Energy has successfully breached its consolidation phase, demonstrating a clear upside breakout. The stock's price action consistently remains above its 20-, 40-, and 200-day moving averages across all timeframes, signalling a robust bullish trend.This technical posture indicates a potential trajectory towards ₹900, with critical support firmly established at ₹470 for the medium term, believes the analyst. This translates into an upside potential of 56 per cent from current levels.Current Market Price: ₹1,588ASTRAL has exhibited a period of consolidation, forming a distinct triangle pattern on its weekly chart. The current price action is notably positioned above its 200-weekly exponential moving average at 1548, signalling a clear upward trend, says Muthuselvaraj.The analyst believes that the chart set-up suggests a potential target range of ₹1,980-₹2,400 (up 51 per cent from here). On the downside, he sees robust support established at ₹1,400 for the short to medium term."Furthermore, momentum indicators are reflecting significant strength, confirming sustained buying interest. Consequently, the medium-term outlook for ASTRAL remains unequivocally positive," explains the analyst.