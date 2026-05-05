Aditya Birla Capital up 5% on healthy Q4; brokerages eye up to 24% upside

Aditya Birla Capital share price today

Shares of non-banking finance company Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) surged nearly 5 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹361.95 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported healthy results in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26)

Around 09:45 AM, Aditya Birla Capital stock was trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹358, compared to the previous session's close of ₹345.85 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,025.80 levels, down by 93.50 points or 0.39 per cent.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹93,998 crore. The stock price has surged by around 92 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹188 touched on May 7, 2025.

Aditya Birla Capital Q4FY26 results highlights In the March 2026 quarter, Aditya Birla Capital reported a 30.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,129.16 crore, as compared to ₹864.64 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹13,459.25 crore in the Q4FY26, up 10.19 per cent from ₹12,214 crore in the year-ago period. ABCL's overall lending portfolio, including NBFC and Housing Finance Company (HFC), grew 32 per cent Y-o-Y and 9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹2.07 trillion as of March 31, 2026. Its total assets under management (AUM), including its asset management company (AMC), life insurance, and health insurance segments, jumped by 16 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5.91 trillion as of March 31, 2026.

Its life insurance individual first-year premium increased by 15 Y-o-Y to ₹4,725 crore, and health insurance gross written premium increased by 39 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,855 crore in the FY26. Brokerage views on Aditya Birla Capital Stock JM Financial | Buy | Target hiked to ₹420 from ₹375 According to JM Financial, Aditya Birla Capital reported a largely in-line performance for the quarter, with PAT rising 19 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, translating into RoA (return on assets) and RoE (return on equity) of 1.9 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. Net interest income (NII) grew 23 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, broadly in line with estimates, as a decline in yields was partly offset by lower cost of funds, leading to a slight sequential compression in margins.

The brokerage noted that lower other income and higher operating expenses resulted in a miss at the pre-provision operating profit level, although lower credit costs, at around 1 per cent, helped support overall profitability. Asset quality improved, with Stage-2 and Stage-3 assets declining on a sequential basis. It also highlighted that a sizeable portion of the unsecured portfolio is backed by government guarantees, while the overall loan book remains largely secured. JM Financial said ABCL's AUM growth remained robust, rising 27 per cent Y-o-Y and 8 per cent Q-o-Q, driven largely by retail and MSME segments. The housing finance subsidiary delivered strong growth on the back of healthy AUM expansion, while the asset management business remained stable despite market volatility. The life insurance arm saw margin expansion and healthy VNB growth, though embedded value growth was impacted by mark-to-market losses.

The brokerage expects the company to sustain steady growth momentum, aided by continued retail/MSME traction and improving operating efficiency. Margins are likely to improve gradually, while asset quality is expected to remain stable, given the secured nature of the book and credit protection on unsecured exposures. READ | Tata Technologies shares rally 9% after Q4 results; dividend declared JM Financial has largely maintained its earnings estimates and expects the core NBFC business to deliver average RoA/RoE of 2.1 per cent and 14 per cent over FY27-FY28E. It values the core NBFC business at 2x FY28E price-to-adjusted book, implying a per-share value of ₹239. It has set a revised sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) target price of ₹420, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Buy | Target price: ₹430 According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), ABCL’s operational performance remained strong during the quarter, supported by robust loan growth across both its HFC and NBFC segments. Asset quality continued to improve across portfolios, including unsecured loans. While net interest margins saw some pressure, management expects a recovery over the next few quarters, aided by a higher proportion of unsecured loans in the mix. The brokerage expects the company to deliver a consolidated PAT CAGR of around 30 per cent over FY26-FY28. It added that focus on cross-selling, digital investments, and leveraging the ‘One ABC’ strategy should support profitability, with return on equity projected at around 16 per cent by FY28E. MOFSL has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating with a sum-of-the-parts-based target price of ₹430 (March 2028 estimates).