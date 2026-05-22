Aditya Birla Group stocks: Grasim hits new peak; Voda Idea up 46% in 1-mth

Aditya Birla Group stocks price movement

Shares of Aditya Birla (AB) Group companies were in focus with Grasim Industries hitting a new high at ₹3,198.10, up 1 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹13.99, gaining 3 per cent in intra-day deals.

In the past one month, Grasim Industries has rallied 14 per cent, while Vodafone Idea zoomed 46 per cent, both the stocks outperformed the market. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 3.7 per cent during the period.

Aditya Birla Group overview

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the Chairman of the venerable Indian multinational, Aditya Birla Group. Aditya Birla Group enjoys a position of leadership in all the major sectors in which it operates, from cement to chemicals, metals to textiles, and fashion to financial services.

Grasim Industries, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading global producer of Cellulosic Fibres, Diversified Chemicals, Fashion Yarn and Fabrics producer in India. Implementing next phase of transformational growth journey, the company entered paints business under the brand name ‘Birla Opus’. Through its subsidiaries, UltraTech Cement, Aditya Birla Capital and Aditya Birla Renewables, it is also India’s prominent cement producer, leading diversified financial services player and clean energy solutions player. ALSO READ: Karur Vysya Bank, DCB, CUB: Trading guide in smallcap bank stocks by SAMCO Vodafone Idea is an Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group partnership. It is India’s leading telecom service provider.

What’s driving Grasim Industries, Vodafone Idea stock prices? In the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Grasim Industries said the company reported its highest-ever quarterly Revenue and EBITDA at ₹51,101 crore and ₹8,011 crore, up 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 22 per cent YoY, respectively. This was driven by superior performance of building materials, financial services and cellulosic fibres segment. ALSO READ: Godrej Properties ties up with Tata Projects for contracts worth ₹1,100 cr The Cellulosic Staple Fibre (CSF) market in China recorded its third consecutive quarter of recovery, supported by stronger demand and improving price trends. In India, despite the rescinding of the Quality Control Order (QCO), domestic CSF prices stood higher due to depreciating rupee and partial passing of higher sulphur prices, the company said.

On outlook, Grasim Industries said that the Government’s ambitious Viksit Bharat initiative is acting as a catalyst, spurring demand across core industries and creating a robust environment for growth. With its resilient balance sheet and strategic investments, Grasim Industries is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping and participating in India’s unfolding growth story, contributing meaningfully to the nation’s progress and prosperity, the company said. Meanwhile, Kumar Mangalam Birla’s return in Vodafone Idea as chairman and ensuing capital infusion led to Birla Group emerging as the dominant promoter shareholder. This increases analysts’ confidence in Vodafone Idea’s debt fund-raising by June 2026.