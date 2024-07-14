Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund: Bonding returns and safety

Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund: Bonding returns and safety

Fort Knox of finance: Where returns meet ironclad safety

Mutual Fund investors, FPI, foreign portfolio investors, MF equity
Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
CRISIL Research
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2024 | 9:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Launched in March 1997, the Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the corporate bond fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for the past three quarters ending March 2024.

As of March 2024, the fund’s month-end assets under management stood at Rs 21,135 crore, up from Rs 15,461 crore in March 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Kaustubh Gupta and Dhaval Joshi have been managing the fund since April 2017 and November 2022, respectively.

The fund aims to generate optimal returns with high liquidity through an actively managed portfolio predominantly invested in high-quality debt and money market instruments.

Consistent performance

The fund has outperformed the benchmark in the past six months, one-, two-, three-, five-, and seven-year trailing periods, as well as its peers (funds ranked under the corporate bond fund category in the March 2024 CMFR) over the same periods.

To put this in perspective, an investment of Rs 10,000 in the fund on April 1, 2002 (the inception date of the benchmark; Nifty Corporate Bond Index A-II), would have grown to Rs 54,925 by July 11, 2024, at an annualised rate of 7.94 per cent.

In contrast, the same investment in the category would have grown to Rs 44,959 (6.98 per cent), and in the benchmark, to Rs 58,723 (8.26 per cent).

Duration management

Over the past three years, the fund’s modified duration has ranged from 2.05 years to 3.64 years, averaging 2.23 years, compared to 2.15 years for its peers.

Its modified duration increased to 3.64 years in May 2024 from 1.61 years in May 2023, aiming to benefit from higher yields.

Portfolio analysis

In the past three years, the fund’s allocation to non-convertible debentures and bonds has averaged 66.03 per cent, while its allocation to money market securities (certificates of deposit and commercial papers) has averaged 1.67 per cent.

Like its peers, the fund has predominantly invested in the highest-rated (AAA/A1+) securities during this period. However, its average exposure of 66.75 per cent to these securities was slightly lower than the peer average of 71.54 per cent.

The fund’s allocation to AA/AA+/AA- rated securities averaged 2.22 per cent, compared to 4.37 per cent for its peers. However, its allocation to government securities averaged 26.68 per cent, higher than the 17.2 per cent of its peers.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Aditya Birla Sun Life MF quant fund to tap best ideas of top mutual funds

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 54% to Rs 208 crore

MFs drop exposure to banks, NBFCs in Q4; hike in auto and pharma

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC promoters sell 11.5% stake; shares fall 3.3%

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Aditya Birla Sun Life, L&T Finance, Tata Steel, SBI

Topics :Aditya Birla Sun Life AMCcorporate bondsIndian markets

First Published: Jul 14 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story