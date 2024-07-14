Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund: Bonding returns and safety

Launched in March 1997, the Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund has consistently ranked in the top 30 percentile of the corporate bond fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for the past three quarters ending March 2024.

As of March 2024, the fund’s month-end assets under management stood at Rs 21,135 crore, up from Rs 15,461 crore in March 2022.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kaustubh Gupta and Dhaval Joshi have been managing the fund since April 2017 and November 2022, respectively.

The fund aims to generate optimal returns with high liquidity through an actively managed portfolio predominantly invested in high-quality debt and money market instruments.



Consistent performance

The fund has outperformed the benchmark in the past six months, one-, two-, three-, five-, and seven-year trailing periods, as well as its peers (funds ranked under the corporate bond fund category in the March 2024 CMFR) over the same periods.

To put this in perspective, an investment of Rs 10,000 in the fund on April 1, 2002 (the inception date of the benchmark; Nifty Corporate Bond Index A-II), would have grown to Rs 54,925 by July 11, 2024, at an annualised rate of 7.94 per cent.

In contrast, the same investment in the category would have grown to Rs 44,959 (6.98 per cent), and in the benchmark, to Rs 58,723 (8.26 per cent).



Duration management

Over the past three years, the fund’s modified duration has ranged from 2.05 years to 3.64 years, averaging 2.23 years, compared to 2.15 years for its peers.

Its modified duration increased to 3.64 years in May 2024 from 1.61 years in May 2023, aiming to benefit from higher yields.

Portfolio analysis

In the past three years, the fund’s allocation to non-convertible debentures and bonds has averaged 66.03 per cent, while its allocation to money market securities (certificates of deposit and commercial papers) has averaged 1.67 per cent.

Like its peers, the fund has predominantly invested in the highest-rated (AAA/A1+) securities during this period. However, its average exposure of 66.75 per cent to these securities was slightly lower than the peer average of 71.54 per cent.