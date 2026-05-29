Aditya Infotech hits 10% upper circuit on strong Q4; FY27 guidance revised

Aditya Infotech shares hit 10 per cent upper circuit on BSE at ₹2,903.8 per share, after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Wednesday, after market hours. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.28 per cent at 76,068.48.

The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q4FY26 results and revised its FY27 guidance. In the March quarter, Aditya Infotech reported a 207.7 per cent jump in consolidated adjusted net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹169.1 crore, as compared to ₹55 crore.

Its revenue from operations rose 45.5 per cent to ₹1,422 crore, as compared to ₹977.4 crore a year ago. The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹258.3 crore, as compared to ₹98.4 crore Y-o-Y.

Ebitda margin stood at 18.1 per cent, as compared to 10.1 per cent a year ago. Check detailed results here ALSO READ: Nifty IT jumps 2.5%; why are Infosys, Wipro, TCS, Coforge up today? The company also announced a dividend of ₹1.60 per equity share (160 per cent) on equity shares of face value of ₹1 each. "FY2026 has been a defining year for Aditya Infotech and the Indian video surveillance industry, marked by regulatory transformation, market consolidation, accelerated localisation, and the emergence of AI-led surveillance ecosystems. Amidst these industry shifts, we strengthened our market leadership, expanded our manufacturing footprint, enhanced our technology capabilities, and laid a strong foundation for the next phase of long-term growth,” said Aditya Khemka, managing director, Aditya Infotech.