Aditya Infotech hits 5% upper circuit as QIP opens; stock up 151% YTD

Aditya Infotech share price: Shares of Aditya Infotech, which manufactures surveillance equipment under the brand name CP Plus, saw a sharp 5 per cent increase and hit the upper price band in Wednesday's trade after the company launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to raise funds.

The multibagger stock hit the 5 per cent upper circuit of ₹3,831.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) as against the last closing price of ₹3,649.50. As of 9.45 AM, nearly 1 lakh shares of the mid-cap stock had changed hands on BSE and NSE combined.

According to an exchange filing, Aditya Infotech's board at its meeting held a day ago authorised the launch of a QIP on September 22 at a floor price of ₹3,648.43 apiece. The floor price was at a mere 0.21 per cent discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 3,656.40 apiece.

The company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price so calculated for the issue, it said in a filing. The company plans to use the funds raised for repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and material Subsidiary, AIL Dixon; financing capital expenditure requirements; and funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes. Hitesh Rathi, technical analyst (equity & derivatives), Angel One, said that following a remarkable move in the last one year, Aditya Infotech or CPPLUS has been in a time correction for over three months now. This price consolidation, he believes, augurs well for the over all health of the stock, and resolves the high disparity, after a strong directional move. Aditya Infotech stock was listed on the exchanges in August last year, delivering multibagger returns to investors. NSE data shows that Aditya Infotech shares have rallied 175 per cent in a year and 151.77 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

"Going forward, a breakout above the 3950 mark is likely to trigger bullish momentum in the stock, and a resumption of its prior uptrend. At the same time; a breakdown below the strong support at 3200, is likely to signal a reversal in its prior uptrend." CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates MOFSL bullish on Aditya Infotech Recently, domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) initiated coverage on Aditya Infotech with a 'Buy' call. Aditya Infotech is well placed to benefit from the rapid expansion of India’s video surveillance market. The market, valued at ₹10,600 crore in FY25, is projected to reach ₹22,700 crore by FY30E, MOFSL said in an August 21 note.