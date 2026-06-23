Advit Jewels IPO opens: Check price band, GMP, reviews, other key details

Advit Jewels IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Advit Jewels opens for subscription on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. The Jaipur-based jewellery manufacturer is looking to raise ₹165.16 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares.

Ahead of the public issue, the company has already mobilised ₹49.52 crore from anchor investors, including Taurus Mutual Fund, Holani Venture Capital Fund-1, Mint Focused Growth Fund PCC-Cell 1, and Venus Investment VCC Venus Stellar Fund, among others. A total of 3.588 million equity shares were allotted at ₹138 per share.

Advit Jewels IPO details

Advit Jewels IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 12 million shares, aggregating ₹165.16 crore. There is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component in the issue.

The price band has been fixed at ₹130–₹138 per share, with a lot size of 100 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 100 shares and in multiples thereof. At the upper end of the price band, a retail investor would need ₹13,800 to apply for one lot of 100 shares. The maximum permissible retail application of 14 lots, or 1,400 shares, translates into an investment of ₹1,93,200. Advit Jewels GMP In the unofficial market, Advit Jewels’ unlisted shares were trading at ₹201 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of 45.65 per cent over the IPO’s upper price band of ₹138, ahead of the issue opening.

Advit Jewels IPO review Brokerages have a positive view on the issue, recommending subscription. They cite the company’s integrated manufacturing capabilities, diversified product portfolio, strong design orientation, focus on innovation, and reasonable valuation as key strengths supporting growth potential. READ MORE Advit Jewels IPO timeline The subscription window for the three-day public issue is expected to close on Thursday, June 25, 2026. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Monday, June 29, 2026. Successful allottees are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts by Tuesday, June 30, 2026. The company’s shares are scheduled to list on both the BSE and NSE on a tentative basis on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.